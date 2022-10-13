Russia's Transneft says it has not cut oil supplies to Poland or Germany since pipeline leak

Russia's state-owned pipeline monopoly Transneft said on Thursday it was continuing to pump oil towards Poland and Germany and had not cut supplies since an oil leak was detected in the Druzhba pipeline.

"We have not reduced transportation to Poland, they have dealt with the technical problem," senior Transneft executive Sergei Andronov said.

The Druzhba oil pipeline, whose name means "friendship" in Russian, is one of the world's largest and supplies Russian oil to much of central Europe including Germany, Poland, Belarus, Hungary, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Austria.

