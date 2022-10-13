Left Menu

Russia's Transneft says it has not cut oil supplies to Poland or Germany since pipeline leak

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 13-10-2022 13:50 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 13:49 IST
Russia's Transneft says it has not cut oil supplies to Poland or Germany since pipeline leak
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russia's state-owned pipeline monopoly Transneft said on Thursday it was continuing to pump oil towards Poland and Germany and had not cut supplies since an oil leak was detected in the Druzhba pipeline.

"We have not reduced transportation to Poland, they have dealt with the technical problem," senior Transneft executive Sergei Andronov said.

The Druzhba oil pipeline, whose name means "friendship" in Russian, is one of the world's largest and supplies Russian oil to much of central Europe including Germany, Poland, Belarus, Hungary, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Austria.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Delayed) NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts wrap up six-month science mission; returning to Earth tomorrow

(Update: Delayed) NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts wrap up six-month science ...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and older; Exclusive-U.S. finds new quality problems at Lilly drug factory and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; Asteroid's path altered in NASA's first test of planetary defense system and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; As...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; Russia successfully launches navigation satellite - Interfax and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; Ru...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022