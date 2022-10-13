Left Menu

Telangana: Govt providing free education, books in state-run institutions

After Telangana was carved out of Andhra Pradesh and a new state was formed, the state government made it a point to strengthen the education sector.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 13-10-2022 14:08 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 14:08 IST
Telangana: Govt providing free education, books in state-run institutions
Visuals from a school in Hyderabad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After Telangana was carved out of Andhra Pradesh and a new state was formed, the state government made it a point to strengthen the education sector. The government has been providing free books and study materials for the students and giving them the best facilities in government schools and colleges.

The Telangana government is currently operating 188 residential educational institutions in English, Urdu and Telugu medium for Classes 1 to 10, Intermediate and Degree Colleges. Out of this, 69 institutions are for only boys, 103 institutions are for only girls and 16 are co-education institutions. Besides providing free education, the government also provides free uniforms, books and mid-day meals for students.

Moreover, the government is giving the best computer and sciences laboratory facilities for students in government schools. Speaking to ANI, Sameera Begum, a student of BJR girls' junior college said, "We are getting study materials for free and for this I am very thankful to the state government for providing such a good opportunity to study here."

Kathija Fathima from Babu Jagjivan College said, "I have all the facilities in the college. We are provided with free books and have a good education." Shereen Fathima, studying BiPC thanked the state government for the facilities provided to them. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Delayed) NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts wrap up six-month science mission; returning to Earth tomorrow

(Update: Delayed) NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts wrap up six-month science ...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and older; Exclusive-U.S. finds new quality problems at Lilly drug factory and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; Asteroid's path altered in NASA's first test of planetary defense system and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; As...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; Russia successfully launches navigation satellite - Interfax and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; Ru...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022