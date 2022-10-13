Telangana: Govt providing free education, books in state-run institutions

After Telangana was carved out of Andhra Pradesh and a new state was formed, the state government made it a point to strengthen the education sector. The government has been providing free books and study materials for the students and giving them the best facilities in government schools and colleges.

The Telangana government is currently operating 188 residential educational institutions in English, Urdu and Telugu medium for Classes 1 to 10, Intermediate and Degree Colleges. Out of this, 69 institutions are for only boys, 103 institutions are for only girls and 16 are co-education institutions. Besides providing free education, the government also provides free uniforms, books and mid-day meals for students.

Moreover, the government is giving the best computer and sciences laboratory facilities for students in government schools. Speaking to ANI, Sameera Begum, a student of BJR girls' junior college said, "We are getting study materials for free and for this I am very thankful to the state government for providing such a good opportunity to study here."

Kathija Fathima from Babu Jagjivan College said, "I have all the facilities in the college. We are provided with free books and have a good education." Shereen Fathima, studying BiPC thanked the state government for the facilities provided to them. (ANI)

