Workers at EDF's Bugey nuclear plant resume strike

Workers at EDF's Bugey nuclear plant resumed their strike over salaries on Thursday, delaying maintenance and fuel reloading, at a time when the French utility is struggling to get enough reactors back online for winter.

"The impact on the return to service of the reactors cannot be measured instantly, but the delayed effects are already measurable," representative for France's electricity trade union FNME Virginie Neumayer said. The blocking of reloading puts the reactor on a "critical path" which will delay the return of the reactor to the network, Neumayer added.

The "critical path" is a set of operations essential to return the reactor to the network, and while other maintenance can be carried out in parallel they will not necessarily have an impact on the return date, Neumayer said. When employees are on strike on a shutdown reactor, they can impact the duration of shutdowns by delaying some activities, an EDF spokesperson said, adding that any delays will be communicated.

The Gravelines 1 reactor in northern France has also lowered its power output due to the strike by 360 megawatts (MW) to 550 MW following the call for a strike at the plant made on Wednesday, data from operator EDF showed. French nuclear availability is currently at 53% of total capacity with 25 reactors currently offline.

France will need to offload some users to save power in the event of a normal or particularly cold winter, a representative of EDF's works council said, adding the available power capacities would not be enough. The strikes by workers at nuclear power plants have been ongoing for several weeks, though action has sometimes been suspended.

The French government has requested TotalEnergies to raise wages as a standoff between the oil major and striking workers which has hit the country's petrol supplies dragged on for a 16th day.

