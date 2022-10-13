Mumbai: 2 dead, 5 injured in an accident on Vikhroli Eastern Express Highway

Two people were killed and five others were injured after a speedy car rammed into a tree on the side of the Vikhroli Eastern Express Highway during the early hours of Thursday. The information was initially reported to the Control Room of Mumbai Police, who later informed the Vikhroli Police Station.

The police personnel took the injured persons to a nearby hospital. The accident at 1 am on Thursday where seven persons were injured initially, of which two died at the spot.

"Two people were killed and five injured after a car rammed into a tree on the side of Vikhroli Eastern Express Highway last night," the Mumbai Police said. As per the police, these seven people hailed from Qureshi Nagar in Mumbai's Kurla and were on their way to a restaurant when the car lost its balance and got rammed into a tree.

The matter is being investigated by the Vikhroli Police. More details are awaited.

Earlier on October 5, several people sustained injuries in a mishap wherein an ambulance and a car and some other vehicles were parked at the Bandra Worli Sea Link road while preparing to take victims of an earlier accident to a hospital. In the said accident, the car being driven at a high speed came and crashed into the ambulance and three more vehicles as well as the car that was involved in the previous crash, in which one accused Irfan Abdul Raheem Beelkia was booked by a local court under section 304 (death by negligence) of the India Penal Code for over speeding and rash driving. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)