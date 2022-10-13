Russian missiles pounded more than 40 Ukrainian cities and towns, officials said on Thursday, as NATO allies meeting in Brussels unveiled plans to beef up Europe's air defences after committing more military aid to Kyiv. DIPLOMACY

* The United States reaffirmed its commitment to defend "every inch" of NATO territory ahead of talks among defense ministers from the alliance on Thursday that will include closed-door discussions by its nuclear planning group. * Germany said more than a dozen NATO partners aim to jointly procure air defence systems that protect European allied territory from missiles, eyeing Israel's Arrow 3 system, U.S. Patriot and German IRIS-T units among the options.

* The head of Ukraine's state nuclear energy company on Thursday decried as "fake news" Russian assertions that the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant will need Russian fuel * Presidents Putin of Russia and Erdogan of Turkey will meet for talks in Kazakhstan; Turkey is likely to raise ideas for peace in Ukraine, a Kremlin aide said. * Putin will also meet Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani of fellow major gas producer Qatar.

* The Kremlin scolded Western leaders for engaging in "provocative" nuclear rhetoric after a series of warnings from Russia, the United States and NATO on the dangers of the Ukraine conflict becoming a nuclear war. * But a Russian official warned of World War Three if Ukraine is admitted NATO. Ukraine is unlikely to be admitted into NATO any time soon.

CONFLICT * Three drone strikes hit the small town of Makariv, west of Kyiv, with officials saying critical infrastructure facilities were hit by what they said were Iran-made suicide drones.

* Russian missiles hit the port city of Mykolaiv. A five-storey residential building was hit, the two upper floors completely destroyed, the rest is under rubble with rescuers working on the site, said Mayor Oleksandr Senkevich. * The top U.S. general on Wednesday condemned indiscriminate Russian missile strikes on Ukraine that killed civilians, suggesting they met the definition of war crimes.

* At least seven people were killed and eight injured in a Russian strike on a crowded market in the frontline town of Avdiivka, the governor of Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region said. * Russia hit about 30% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure in its missile attacks on Monday and Tuesday, Ukraine's energy minister said.

