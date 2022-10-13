Putin says Turkey 'most reliable route' for gas to the EU
Russian President Vladimir Putin told his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday that Turkey was the most reliable route to deliver gas to the European Union and proposed to build what he called a supply hub there.
Speaking at a bilateral meeting with President Tayyip Erdogan, Putin said energy supplies from Russia to Turkey were in "full flow" and in accordance with requests.
