Spain unveils 3 billion-euro energy aid plan for households

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 13-10-2022 17:11 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 17:02 IST
Pedro Sanchez Image Credit: Wikimedia
Spanish Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Thursday announced a 3 billion-euro (USD 2.9 billion) package in new subsidies to help people weather high gas and electricity prices exacerbated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The measures include setting gas price rates for collective residential heating systems until the end of 2023 and more electricity and heating subsidies for low-income households.

Announcing the measures in parliament, Sanchez said they would benefit 40 percent of households.

Sanchez said the Spanish government can't avoid the war or its economic consequences, "but we can cushion to the best of our ability the economic impact of (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's war on the social majority of the country and the most vulnerable groups." The measures will be approved at a Cabinet meeting next Tuesday.

Spain recently approved windfall taxes on large energy companies and banks and has temporarily slashed the sales tax on natural gas from 21 percent to 5 percent.

In its budget for 2023, the left-of-center coalition government plans to increase taxes for high-income earners and set a temporary wealth tax, all of which it hopes will bring in 3.1 billion euros that will be used to finance initiatives to help people with lower incomes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

