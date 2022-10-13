Poland's PERN to resume full flow of oil to Germany as quickly as possible
Polish pipeline operator PERN said on Thursday it aimed to resume pumping oil to Germany at "full levels" as quickly as possible while it carries out repairs to a damaged section of the link.
The company said the next update on the status of the situation would be published in the evening.
