Russia says several arrested in foiled attack on TurkStream pipeline - Interfax
Reuters | London | Updated: 13-10-2022 18:19 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 17:59 IST
The Kremlin said on Thursday that several people had been arrested during a foiled attack on the TurkStream gas pipeline on Russian territory, Interfax news agency reported.
Russia has said it is stepping up security on the TurkStream pipeline, which carries Russian gas to Turkey, amid unexplained ruptures on the Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea and an oil leak on the Druzhba pipeline in Poland.
