Ryanair CEO says clear question marks over competence of UK government

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 13-10-2022 18:28 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 18:09 IST
Michael O'Leary Image Credit: Flickr
Ryanair Chief Executive Michael O'Leary said on Thursday that there were clear question marks over the competence of the new UK government but that this and cost of living pressures has not yet dulled bookings into the autumn and winter period.

"I think there are clearly question marks over the competence of the UK government, the UK financial system, there is lots of uncertainty out there. It's not confined to the UK, Europe also has its own issues" O'Leary told Reuters.

O'Leary said he is worried that the financial market turmoil will leave UK customers with less money to spend on air travel, but that Ryanair was so far not seeing any sign of it with strong demand for the autumn midterm and Christmas holidays.

