Bayer commences drone application in agri sector; to offer services for major crops in 7 states

The drone services will be offered for major crops, including paddy, soybean, corn and cotton and horticultural crops in over seven states in a phased manner, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2022 18:32 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 18:14 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
Global life sciences firm Bayer has commenced commercial application of drones for crop protection purpose in India, and will offer the services for major crops in seven states. In a statement, the company said that it started the commercial use of drones in agriculture in the ongoing kharif season after successful field trials in 2021 and generating regulatory data for the same. The drone services will be offered for major crops, including paddy, soybean, corn and cotton and horticultural crops in over seven states in a phased manner, it said. Further, it said the drone farming aims to enable sustainable farm productivity, access to real-time advisory and better farmer crop yields and incomes.

The company is developing services solutions to drive digital transformation of farm operations and strengthen its commitment to the safe and sustainable agriculture, it added.

