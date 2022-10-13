Left Menu

DRI recovers smuggled cigarettes worth Rs 17 crore

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized a container load of Foreign Brand Cigarettes valued at Rs 17 crores from Mundra Port on Tuesday.

13-10-2022
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized a container load of Foreign Brand Cigarettes valued at Rs 17 crores from Mundra Port on Tuesday. A senior DRI informed that specific intelligence developed by officers of DRI Ahmedabad suggested that a smuggling syndicate is attempting to smuggle Foreign Brand Cigarettes to India through Mundra Seaport.

Acting on the intelligence, the container was identified and tracked. On October 11, an examination of the container led to the recovery of 850 cartons of Foreign Brand Cigarettes of the "Manchester" brand. Each carton was packed with about 10 thousand cigarettes.

Accordingly, a total of 85,50,000 foreign branded cigarette sticks worth Rs 17 crores were recovered and seized under the Customs Act. Further investigation is under progress.

This is the fourth major seizure of Cigarettes/E-Cigarettes by DRI Ahmedabad in this financial year. The total value of the seizures has exceeded Rs 100 crores. In April 2022, Foreign brand Cigarettes valued at Rs 17 crores were seized.

Two seizures of E-Cigarettes valued at 68 crores were done in the month of September 2022. These seizures are part of DRI operations to combat the smuggling of cigarettes into the country.

