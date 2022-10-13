British households should cut energy use where possible this winter -Ofgem
Reuters | London | Updated: 13-10-2022 18:42 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 18:42 IST
British households should reduce their gas and electricity use where possible this winter to help cut costs and reduce the risk of power cuts, energy regulator Ofgem said on Thursday.
The advice comes after the country’s National Grid last week warned Britain could face forced power cuts if it is unable to import enough electricity and gas this winter.
“All of us should be thinking about how to reduce our energy use where possible,” Ofgem’s chief executive, Jonathan Brearley, said at an industry event on Thursday.
