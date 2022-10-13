Left Menu

Germany needs to tackle inflation threat, wants fairness from China - Lindner

Germany's finance minister on Thursday said fighting inflation was the biggest priority for the government as it sought to lift the economy out of an imminent downturn and make sure living standards for ordinary people did not suffer. Speaking on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund/World Bank meeting, Christian Lindner also called on China to act fairly in global trade and said he had spoken with Beijing about its debt restructuring responsibilities.

Germany's finance minister on Thursday said fighting inflation was the biggest priority for the government as it sought to lift the economy out of an imminent downturn and make sure living standards for ordinary people did not suffer.

Speaking on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund/World Bank meeting, Christian Lindner also called on China to act fairly in global trade and said he had spoken with Beijing about its debt restructuring responsibilities. "Inflation is the biggest danger for our economic foundation, inflation can bring that foundation to erosion," Lindner said in Washington.

The latest forecasts suggest Germany is on the brink of recession and the central bank sees inflation staying at over 7% next year. Speaking alongside Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel, Lindner said German growth had slipped behind other countries because it was especially vulnerable to Europe's energy crisis and supply chain disruptions.

Germany has the means to address its weaknesses, including by investing in alternative energy resources, Lindner said.

