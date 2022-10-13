Left Menu

Carcass of male rhino found in Kaziranga

PTI | Nagaon | Updated: 13-10-2022 18:47 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 18:47 IST
Carcass of male rhino found in Kaziranga
  • Country:
  • India

A carcass of a male rhino was recovered near the entry gate to the Kohora Range in the Kaziranga National Park in Assam on Thursday, officials said.

The carcass was found in the Mihimukh area during a regular inspection by forest guards.

''The male rhino is suspected to have passed away due to his old age,'' an official said.

Later, forest officials collected the horn from the dead rhino so that the poachers could not do any foul play. The horn was stored in the local treasury of the forest department, he said.

After conducting the post-mortem, the rhino was buried at the same site from where it was recovered, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Delayed) NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts wrap up six-month science mission; returning to Earth tomorrow

(Update: Delayed) NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts wrap up six-month science ...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and older; Exclusive-U.S. finds new quality problems at Lilly drug factory and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; Asteroid's path altered in NASA's first test of planetary defense system and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; As...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Against war and other shocks, pandemic fades from world economic agenda; Novavax says COVID booster dose shows benefit against Omicron variants and more

Health News Roundup: Against war and other shocks, pandemic fades from world...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022