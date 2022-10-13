Kremlin: TurkStream cannot replace Nord Stream - RIA

The Kremlin said on Thursday that the TurkStream gas pipeline cannot be a replacement for the Nord Stream pipelines that were damaged in explosions last month, RIA news agency reported.

"(They have) different capacities," RIA cited Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying.

President Vladimir Putin earlier told his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan that Turkey was the best route for redirecting gas supplies to the Europe Union after the Nord Stream damage, despite the EU's growing efforts to wean itself off Russian energy.

