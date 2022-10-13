Left Menu

Kremlin: TurkStream cannot replace Nord Stream - RIA

Reuters | Updated: 13-10-2022 19:05 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 19:05 IST
Kremlin: TurkStream cannot replace Nord Stream - RIA

The Kremlin said on Thursday that the TurkStream gas pipeline cannot be a replacement for the Nord Stream pipelines that were damaged in explosions last month, RIA news agency reported.

"(They have) different capacities," RIA cited Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying.

President Vladimir Putin earlier told his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan that Turkey was the best route for redirecting gas supplies to the Europe Union after the Nord Stream damage, despite the EU's growing efforts to wean itself off Russian energy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Delayed) NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts wrap up six-month science mission; returning to Earth tomorrow

(Update: Delayed) NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts wrap up six-month science ...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and older; Exclusive-U.S. finds new quality problems at Lilly drug factory and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Against war and other shocks, pandemic fades from world economic agenda; Novavax says COVID booster dose shows benefit against Omicron variants and more

Health News Roundup: Against war and other shocks, pandemic fades from world...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; Asteroid's path altered in NASA's first test of planetary defense system and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; As...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022