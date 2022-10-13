Kota: Debt-ridden farmer dies of cardiac arrest over crop damage

A debt-ridden farmer died of cardiac arrest triggered by the loss of his crop due to recent rains here, his family claimed. According to family members, Mahendra Nagar (38), a resident of Latura village, had gone to his agriculture field on Wednesday, Assistant Sub-Inspector (Bapawar) Prushottam said, adding when he did not return home till late evening the family searched for him and found him dead in the field.

The body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem on Thursday morning, he said, adding a case under section 174 (suicide) of CrPC has been registered. According to the doctor, the farmer was suffering from a polycystic kidney that led to a cardiac arrest, however post-mortem report is yet to arrive, Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Sangod Abhishek Charan said.

He said the farmer was debt-ridden as he suffered crop damage last year as well. On Monday, farmer, Radhyashyam Gurjar (50), allegedly died by hanging himself over crop damaged crop in Jhalawar district. Dr. Ramavatar Sharma, joint director of Agriculture Department (Kota) said, “'As per the initial assessment, over 4.50 lacs hectares of land in Hadouti was damaged in the recent rain, however survey is still underway.” PTI COR NB NB

