Left Menu

Kota: Debt-ridden farmer dies of cardiac arrest over crop damage

According to the doctor, the farmer was suffering from a polycystic kidney that led to a cardiac arrest, however post-mortem report is yet to arrive, Sub Divisional Magistrate SDM Sangod Abhishek Charan said.He said the farmer was debt-ridden as he suffered crop damage last year as well.

PTI | Kota | Updated: 13-10-2022 19:09 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 19:09 IST
Kota: Debt-ridden farmer dies of cardiac arrest over crop damage
  • Country:
  • India

A debt-ridden farmer died of cardiac arrest triggered by the loss of his crop due to recent rains here, his family claimed. According to family members, Mahendra Nagar (38), a resident of Latura village, had gone to his agriculture field on Wednesday, Assistant Sub-Inspector (Bapawar) Prushottam said, adding when he did not return home till late evening the family searched for him and found him dead in the field.

The body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem on Thursday morning, he said, adding a case under section 174 (suicide) of CrPC has been registered. According to the doctor, the farmer was suffering from a polycystic kidney that led to a cardiac arrest, however post-mortem report is yet to arrive, Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Sangod Abhishek Charan said.

He said the farmer was debt-ridden as he suffered crop damage last year as well. On Monday, farmer, Radhyashyam Gurjar (50), allegedly died by hanging himself over crop damaged crop in Jhalawar district. Dr. Ramavatar Sharma, joint director of Agriculture Department (Kota) said, “'As per the initial assessment, over 4.50 lacs hectares of land in Hadouti was damaged in the recent rain, however survey is still underway.” PTI COR NB NB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Delayed) NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts wrap up six-month science mission; returning to Earth tomorrow

(Update: Delayed) NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts wrap up six-month science ...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and older; Exclusive-U.S. finds new quality problems at Lilly drug factory and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Against war and other shocks, pandemic fades from world economic agenda; Novavax says COVID booster dose shows benefit against Omicron variants and more

Health News Roundup: Against war and other shocks, pandemic fades from world...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; Asteroid's path altered in NASA's first test of planetary defense system and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; As...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022