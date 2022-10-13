White House pushes back on Saudi claim oil cut was 'purely economic'
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-10-2022 19:41 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 19:36 IST
- Country:
- United States
The United States presented Saudi Arabia with an analysis showing there was no market basis to lower oil production before the OPEC+ decision to cut output, a White House spokesman said on Thursday, pushing back against Riyadh's claims the output cut was "purely economic."
"The Saudi Foreign Ministry can try to spin or deflect, but the facts are simple," White House spokesman John Kirby said in a statement in which he also said other nations in the oil cartel told the United States privately they "felt coerced to support Saudi's direction."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Riyadh
- United States
- Saudi
- White House
- The United States
- John Kirby
- Saudi Arabia
Advertisement
ALSO READ
White House's Deese, asked about UK's economic plans, underscores need for 'fiscal prudence'
Saudi crown prince MBS appointed Prime Minister
White House's Deese, asked about UK economic plans, stresses 'fiscal prudence'
Jill Biden hosts White House reading for student poets
White House's Deese says strong dollar reflects strength of U.S. economy