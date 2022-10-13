Turkish pharmacists dismiss 'useless' govt profits move ahead of protest

A Turkish pharmacists' group said on Thursday a government move to boost the sector's ailing profitability was a "useless" gesture designed just to appease pharmacists ahead of a protest they are set to hold this weekend over the issue.

According to sector representatives, around half of pharmacies across Turkey are suffering difficulties as they seek to meet rising costs. Against that background, Ankara published on Wednesday a regulation lifting pharmacy profits by up to 10 percentage points, but Ankara Chamber of Pharmacists head Taner Ercanli said this was of little value given surging running costs.

"Many pharmacies are depending on bank loans in order to survive. Some 50% of pharmacies are using loans due to the mismatch between increasing costs and narrowing income," Ercanli said, dismissing the amendment as "useless". Hundreds of Turkish pharmacists are preparing to protest on Sunday against the government's drugs pricing policy, which they say curbs sector profits, with annual inflation above 80%.

Under current regulations, pharmacies' regulated profit margins are set lower for higher priced drugs. Pharmacists say that due to rising prices, the most profitable government bracket now contains only a few drugs. Trying to make ends meet with a 170% rise in energy costs and a 140% increase in wages this year, pharmacists want a system with a single profit margin and an annual inflation adjustment.

"We have a regulation that leads to lower margins as prices go up. But in such an inflationary environment, every price increase narrows our profits," Ercanli said. "The average cost of running a medium sized pharmacy shop including rent, wages and energy bills is around 40,000-45,000 lira ($2,150-$2,420) per month. Pharmacists are trying to cut costs and they'll have to lay off staff, dim the lights," said a veteran pharmacist in the central Turkish province of Konya.

($1 = 18.5830 liras)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)