Merkel: no regrets on energy policy with Russia

Former German chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday she had no regrets about the course her government took with its energy policy and Russia during her time in power, which critics say left Europe's biggest economy too dependent on Russian gas. Germany and other European countries are trying to end their reliance on Russian oil and gas after Putin sent troops into Ukraine as part of what he calls a special military operation.

Last year, 55% of German gas imports came from Russia, partly the result of Merkel's pursual of trade ties with Russia and backing the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline, even after Moscow annexed Crimea in 2014. "You always act in the time in which you find yourself," she told reporters in Lisbon when asked about her government's approach to Russia.

Merkel, who retired from politics last year after 16 years as chancellor, said she had never believed in the notion of 'Wandel durch Handel', or bringing about change through trade. "In this respect, I do not regret decisions at all, rather, I believe that it was right from the perspective of the time," she said, adding that cheap Russian gas had allowed Germany to push ahead with phasing out nuclear and coal.

However, Germany has now delayed these plans as it scrambles to replace throttled gas deliveries from Russia. German inflation, largely driven by skyrocketing energy prices, is running at 10.9% and the government has committed to billions of euros in spending to help households and businesses pay for rising energy bills.

The Nord Stream 2 pipeline, designed to double gas imports from Russia to Germany via the Baltic Sea, was shelved in the days leading up to the invasion. "This brutal invasion by Russia has now brought a change. This is a turning point," Merkel said in reference to Germany's energy policy.

This was a task for Germany's new government, led by Social Democrat Olaf Scholz, to deal with, she said. Merkel was speaking on the sidelines of an event to announced the winner of the Gulbenkian Prize for Humanity, for which she led the panel of judges.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)