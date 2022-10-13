IMF projects MENA growth at 5% in 2022, growth to slow next year

The International Monetary Fund projects Middle East GDP growth at 5% in 2022, up from 4.1% in 2021, before slowing to 3.6% in 2023 on worsening global conditions, a senior official said on Thursday.

"The economic activity in the region has been resilient so far with a multispeed recovery continuing in 2022, and we project the region will grow 5% this year," Jihad Azour, director for the Middle East and Central Asia department at the IMF said.

Inflation for the region was projected at 14.2% in 2022 and expected to remain elevated next year, Azour said in a news conference.

