UNDP partners with Arya.ag, FWWB India to improve incomes of 10,000 farmer households

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-10-2022 20:41 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 20:30 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
UNDP has partnered with integrated grain commerce platform Arya.ag and Friends of Women's World Banking India (FWWB India) for agri-value chain intervention, enterprise promotion and skilling in agriculture sector. United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) is implementing Project Excel in Jamnagar and Dwaraka Devbhumi districts of Gujarat to improve the incomes of 10,000 farmer households through enterprise promotion, agri-value chain interventions, skilling, employment and social protection, Arya.ag said in a statement.

This partnership aims to create a cadre of community resource persons for mentoring and supporting entrepreneurs and promoting individual and group enterprises by December 2023.

In this, Arya.ag will build on farmers' collectives to effectively manage the post-harvest process and develop the agriculture value chain of the producer group.

While FWWB India will focus on the development of entrepreneurship among farmers and will support youth and women's economic empowerment through setting up of demand-driven micro and nano enterprises.

The collaboration is to create a conducive business environment with end-to-end solutions consisting of training and technical support, capital and market linkages and skill enhancement support, empowering women and ensuring a sustainable income at the individual and collective level, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

