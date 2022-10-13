Standing Committee of NBWL requests State govts to submit proposals for establishment of Conservation Breeding Centres

The Standing Committee of the National Board for Wildlife on Thursday requested the State governments of Gujarat, Karnataka and Maharashtra to submit proposals for the establishment of Conservation Breeding Centres for Great Indian Bustards in their respective states. The 70th Standing Committee meeting for the National Board for Wildlife was chaired by Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav today.

In a series of tweets, the Union Minister said the meeting of the Standing Committee of the National Board for Wildlife today deliberated on various policy matters related to wildlife conservation and protection of the Great Indian Bustard. "The meeting requested the State Governments of Gujarat, Karnataka and Maharashtra to submit proposals for the establishment of Conservation Breeding Centres for Great Indian Bustards in their respective states," Yadav said in a tweet.

He said that the meeting deliberated on proposals forwarded by States and UTs on the use of lands in protected areas and eco-sensitive zones for drinking water supply, the building of telecom towers, construction of bridle tracks and installation of ropeways for ease of pilgrims in tough terrains. He further said that the Standing Committee recommended the construction of telecom towers and laying of Optical Fibre Cables.

"Considering the need for seamless mobile connectivity in 9 tribal villages in the Narmada and Vadodara districts of Gujarat and villages near Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary in Uttar Pradesh, the Standing Committee recommended construction of telecom towers and laying of Optical Fibre Cables," he said. The Minister said that the Committee also recommended the construction of a bridle track from Rambara to Garud Chatti.

"The Committee also recommended the construction of a bridle track from Rambara to Garud Chatti and the development of a ropeway between Sonprayag to Kedarnath Dham in Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand for ease of thousands of pilgrims visiting Kedarnath Dham during the Kedarnath Yatra," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)