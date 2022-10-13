"His guidance, motivation energised us to work for Goa": State Congress chief after meeting Rahul Gandhi

Goa Congress President Amit Palkar on Thursday called the meeting with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Karnataka "fruitful" and said that he discussed with him plans to build the organisation. Palkar along with Congress leader Yuri Alemao met Rahul Gandhi earlier today. While talking to ANI after the meeting, Palkar said, "His valuable guidance and words of motivation energised us to fight and work for Goa."

The two leaders also participated in Rahul's Bharat Jodo Yatra. The Congress functionaries from Goa are expected to join the Bharat Jodo Yatra after Diwali. Palkar also said that the party unit would work hard as a team and win people's confidence.

"Our leader Rahul Gandhi has advised us to build a strong Congress in Goa with loyal, honest and dedicated functionaries. We will work hard as a team to win over the confidence of the people and achieve the targets set in our Roadmap ahead." Congress leader Yuri Alemao said that he is "touched" by the words of Rahul Gandhi and he is committed to working hard along with the party MLAs for strengthening the party.

"I am touched by the words of appreciation and encouragement of our leader Rahul Gandhi. I have committed to work hard along with our MLA's Advocate Carlos Alvares Ferreira and Altone D'Costa. We have to become the voice of the people of Goa. We will remain united and strengthen Congress under the leadership of our President Amit Patkar," said Yuri Alemao. As per the sources, both the leaders discussed at length about the prevailing political situation in Goa, the existing organisational setup and changes required to be made to build the party at the grassroots level.

It is learnt that the MP from Wayanad gave them the green signal to revamp the Party and act strongly against indiscipline, the sources further said. Earlier today, Rahul Gandhi resumed the Bharat Jodo march' from Bommagondanahalli in Karnataka's Chitradurga on its 36th day.

Currently, the convoy is in its Karnataka leg and has so far covered a distance of 925 km. Rahul Gandhi has been leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra since September 7 aiming to cover a distance of 3,500 km, starting from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, covering as many as 12 states. The Yatra started from Kanyakumari and will end in Kashmir the following year by covering 25 km every day.

According to Congress, the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' is being held to combat the divisive politics of the BJP-led Centre and to awaken the people of the country to the dangers of economic inequalities, social polarisation and political centralisation. Notably, all the party MPs, leaders and workers along with Rahul Gandhi are staying in containers. Sleeping beds, toilets and ACs are also installed in some of the containers.

The arrangements have been made keeping in view the intense heat and humidity with the change of places. The Congress suffered a debacle in the assembly polls held earlier this year and the Yatra is seen as an attempt to rally the party rank and file for the upcoming electoral battles. (ANI)

