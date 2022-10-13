Union Minister Sonowal launches Solar-Electric Hybrid High Speed Ferry, Inaugurates Floating Jetties at Panaji

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal launched a Solar-Electric Hybrid High-Speed Ferry and inaugurated a Floating Jetty project today at Panaji. Both projects are expected to boost tourism in Goa while making transport more environmentally friendly. The Minister inaugurated the Jetty project and then proceeded to board the Solar-Electric Hybrid High-Speed Ferry. Funded by the Inland Waterways Authority of India, the three jetties commissioned today were built at a project cost of 9.6 Crore.

The jetties are solid concrete structures that float on water, are easy to install and have a minimal environmental impact in their construction. The Solar-Electric Hybrid High-Speed Ferry project is funded by the Government of Goa at a cost of over 3.9 crores and has a carrying capacity of 60 passengers. The Hybrid design allows for a reduction in operating costs by eliminating the dependence on fossil fuels and presents a more environmentally friendly form of transport.

Speaking at the event, Union Minister Sonowal praised the scenic beauty of Goa and added that these two projects will enable the state to attract more tourists. Such projects will help convert Goa into one of the most attractive destinations in the country. He added that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has taken massive strides in port modernization.

Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant said that solar electric hybrid will help reduce the state's dependence on fossil fuels. Goa Government will introduce and operate more solar ferry boats all over Goa, informed the Chief Minister. Also present at the event were the Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways and Tourism, Shripad Naik, Ministers from the Goa State Government and others. (ANI)

