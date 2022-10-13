Vande Bharat Express flagged off by Prime Minister to commence regular service from October 19
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the inaugural run of the new Vande Bharat Express from Amb Andaura, Una to New Delhi, today.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the inaugural run of the new Vande Bharat Express from Amb Andaura, Una to New Delhi, today. Train No. 22447/22448 New Delhi- Amb Andaura- New Delhi Vande Bharat Express shall commence its regular service from 19th October 2022. This train will run six days a week (except Friday). Vande Bharat Express is a train set rake of 16 Coaches comprising Executive Class and Chair Car coaches.
The fare structure of Train 22447 New Delhi - Amb Andaura Vande Bharat Express from New Delhi to Amb Andaura is, executive Class - Rs 2045 (with Catering), Rs. 1890 (without catering)Chair Car- Rs 1075 (with Catering), Rs 955 (without catering). The fare structure of Train 22448 Amb Andaura - New Delhi Vande Bharat Express from Amb Andaura to New Delhi is, executive Class - Rs 2240 (with Catering), Rs. 1890 (without catering)Chair Car- Rs 1240 (with Catering), Rs 955 (without catering). (ANI)
