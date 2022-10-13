Left Menu

Vande Bharat Express flagged off by Prime Minister to commence regular service from October 19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the inaugural run of the new Vande Bharat Express from Amb Andaura, Una to New Delhi, today.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2022 21:16 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 21:15 IST
Vande Bharat Express flagged off by Prime Minister to commence regular service from October 19
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the inaugural run of the new Vande Bharat Express from Amb Andaura, Una to New Delhi, today. Train No. 22447/22448 New Delhi- Amb Andaura- New Delhi Vande Bharat Express shall commence its regular service from 19th October 2022. This train will run six days a week (except Friday). Vande Bharat Express is a train set rake of 16 Coaches comprising Executive Class and Chair Car coaches.

The fare structure of Train 22447 New Delhi - Amb Andaura Vande Bharat Express from New Delhi to Amb Andaura is, executive Class - Rs 2045 (with Catering), Rs. 1890 (without catering)Chair Car- Rs 1075 (with Catering), Rs 955 (without catering). The fare structure of Train 22448 Amb Andaura - New Delhi Vande Bharat Express from Amb Andaura to New Delhi is, executive Class - Rs 2240 (with Catering), Rs. 1890 (without catering)Chair Car- Rs 1240 (with Catering), Rs 955 (without catering). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Delayed) NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts wrap up six-month science mission; returning to Earth tomorrow

(Update: Delayed) NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts wrap up six-month science ...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and older; Exclusive-U.S. finds new quality problems at Lilly drug factory and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Against war and other shocks, pandemic fades from world economic agenda; Novavax says COVID booster dose shows benefit against Omicron variants and more

Health News Roundup: Against war and other shocks, pandemic fades from world...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; Asteroid's path altered in NASA's first test of planetary defense system and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; As...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022