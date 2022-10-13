Hardeep Singh Puri to inaugurate oil cos conference in Jaipur on FriJaipur, Oct 13 (PTI) Petroleum and Natural Gas minister Hardeep Singh Puri wi'

Petroleum and Natural Gas minister Hardeep Singh Puri will inaugurate a three-day South Asian Geosciences Conference and Exhibition 'GEO India 2022' here on Friday.

In the conference organised by the Association of Petroleum Geologists (APG), experts from India and other countries including the United States, Norway and the European Central will participate to discuss the issues and share their experiences, Rajesh Kumar Srivastava, patron of APG and CMD of ONGC, said here.

He said that 'Fossil Fuels, Decarbonization and Changing Energy Dynamics' has been chosen as a theme for the conference in which subject experts, top management personnel from international oil companies and national oil companies, service providers, and leading academicians will take part.

Srivastava said that the conference will brainstorm on the role of oil and gas in the context of energy transition in the fast-changing world.

The conference will be held at Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Centre in Sitapura.

APG President S N Chitnis and Executive Director in ONGC informed that over 200 technical papers will be presented in the conference, which is being participated by over 1500 geoscientists and 600 delegates.

He said that apart from the presentation of technical papers, plenary discussions will be held by global experts in this conference to achieve the goal of zero carbon dioxide emissions together with the production of hydrocarbons to meet the energy requirement of India in the future.

