Hardoi: Wife critical after husband stabs her multiple times on Karwa Chauth

On the day of Karwa Chauth, when many women were observing fast and praying for the long life of their husbands, a man in Hardoi stabbed his wife multiple times leaving her in a critical condition.

ANI | Hardoi (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 13-10-2022 21:31 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 21:31 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
On the day of Karwa Chauth, when many women were observing fast and praying for the long life of their husbands, a man in Hardoi stabbed his wife multiple times leaving her in a critical condition. The incident is reported from the Azad Nagar, Kotwali area in Hardoi, where the victim named Moni Gupta, who was keeping the fast of Karwa Chauth for her husband, was attacked over a dozen times by her husband Manoj.

As per the police, the children had gone to the coaching. Suddenly, the accused husband came and started attacking his wife with knives. He stabbed her over a dozen times leaving her critically injured. As the neighbours came to the house after hearing the victim's cries, the accused ran away.

As soon as the police were informed, they came and admitted the victim to the medical college, where her condition was still considered to be critical by the doctors. The victim's family has alleged that although the two have been married for 22 years, the accused Manoj was harassing Moni for some time. He also beat her three days back, after which she complained to the police, but the matter wasn't taken up.

The exact motive behind the crime is unknown yet, and further investigation is underway in the case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

