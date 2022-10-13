IAEA's Grossi: raised issue of detained Zaporizhzhia plant official with Russia
Reuters | Updated: 13-10-2022 21:55 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 21:39 IST
United Nations nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi said on Thursday he had raised the issue of the detained deputy head of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant with the Russian authorities.
Speaking on a visit to Kyiv, Grossi said the detention of the plant's deputy director, Valeriy Martynyuk, was unacceptable.
