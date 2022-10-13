Lok Sabha Speaker reaches Divyang Bhavan in Surat and meets the children

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla during his stay in Surat reached 'Divyang Bhavan' and met Divyang children on Thursday.

The Lok Sabha Speaker asked the children what they wanted to become when they grow up. Some said computer engineers and some said police. Om Birla was impressed by the innocence of the children.

Later, in a tweet, Birla said, "I will always remember these moments spent with the children at Divyang Bhawan in Surat. Their innocence will remain in my heart. There are physical challenges, but the courage to face them is bigger than those challenges. Children, read a lot, grow, fly fearlessly in the free sky, we are with you every moment." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)