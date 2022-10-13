Left Menu

Lok Sabha Speaker reaches Divyang Bhavan in Surat and meets the children

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla during his stay in Surat reached Divyang Bhavan and met Divyang children on Thursday.

ANI | Surat (Gujarat) | Updated: 13-10-2022 21:54 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 21:47 IST
Lok Sabha Speaker reaches Divyang Bhavan in Surat and meets the children
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla during his stay in Surat reached 'Divyang Bhavan' and met Divyang children on Thursday.

The Lok Sabha Speaker asked the children what they wanted to become when they grow up. Some said computer engineers and some said police. Om Birla was impressed by the innocence of the children.

Later, in a tweet, Birla said, "I will always remember these moments spent with the children at Divyang Bhawan in Surat. Their innocence will remain in my heart. There are physical challenges, but the courage to face them is bigger than those challenges. Children, read a lot, grow, fly fearlessly in the free sky, we are with you every moment." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Delayed) NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts wrap up six-month science mission; returning to Earth tomorrow

(Update: Delayed) NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts wrap up six-month science ...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and older; Exclusive-U.S. finds new quality problems at Lilly drug factory and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Against war and other shocks, pandemic fades from world economic agenda; Novavax says COVID booster dose shows benefit against Omicron variants and more

Health News Roundup: Against war and other shocks, pandemic fades from world...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; Asteroid's path altered in NASA's first test of planetary defense system and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; As...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022