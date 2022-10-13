Indian Army dog Zoom located, disabled terrorists in his last operation

Indian Army Dog 'Zoom', who succumbed to bullet injuries today, was a veteran of several counter terrorism (CT) operations where he had distinguished himself with his energy and courage, said Indian Army Officials said on Thursday. "Army Dog Zoom was an invaluable member of the team. Despite his young age of two years, Zoom was a veteran of multiple CT Ops where he had distinguished himself with his energy and courage," the Indian Army Officials said.

On October 9 during the operation in Anantnag, Zoom played a key role in not only identifying the precise location of the terrorists but also in disabling a terrorist. However, the intrepid canine in the process suffered two gunshots. Despite being injured, Zoom located the other hiding terrorist and returned back from the target area and fainted due to severe blood loss.

"His action galvanised the team to speedily serve justice to the terrorists," the officials said. The canine trooper was immediately evacuated to Army Veterinary Hospital in Srinagar where he fought till the very end until he breathed his last at 11:50 am on October 13.

"In Zoom we have lost a valiant team member who will inspire us to undertake our task with humility, dedication and courage," the officials added. Zoom underwent surgery after getting injured in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag.

Zoom was under treatment at Advance Field Veterinary Hospital, Srinagar. In a combat operation in Kokernag of Anantnag, Army's dog 'Zoom' attacked terrorists and sustained grave injuries after receiving two gunshot wounds.

"In spite of the injuries, he continued his task which resulted in the neutralisation of two terrorists. The canine is under treatment in Srinagar," an Army official said. The assault dog was a part of Operation Tangpawas's combat team.

The Indian Army Chinar Corps had taken to Twitter to wish Zoom a speedy recovery. "Army assault dog 'Zoom' critically injured during the operation while confronting the terrorists. He is under treatment at Army Vet Hosp Srinagar. We wish him a speedy recovery," they had tweeted. (ANI)

