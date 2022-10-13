Left Menu

Uddhav Thackeray should have sought help of Chhagan Bhujbal: Ajit Pawar

Former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday stated that Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray should have seeked NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal's help, in order to retain his Chief Minister's chair.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 13-10-2022 22:23 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 22:23 IST
NCP leader Ajit Pawar. Image Credit: ANI
Former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday stated that Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray should have seeked NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal's help, in order to retain his Chief Minister's chair. On the occasion of the 75th birthday of the NCP Leader Chhagan Bhujbal, 'Amrit Mahotsav' was celebrated at Shanmukananda Auditorium in Mumbai, a book based on the life of Chhagan Bhujbal was also launched.

Pawar while speaking at the event said, "Uddhav Thackeray should have sought the help of bhujbal when shiv Sena 15 MLA's deflected from party he is master of such scenario you could have been CM of Maharashtra now also". Eknath Shinde took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra on June 30 earlier this year. This came after a faction of Shiv Sena under Shinde shifted the alliance to Bharatiya Janata Party BJP from MVA.

Since then, Maharashtra has been witnessing a tussle between both the factions of Sena as to who is the real inheritor of the legacy of Bal Thackeray. The two groups are contesting over "bow and arrow" symbol of Shiv Sena which has been frozen by the Election Commission ahead of the East Andheri and has given them new names and new symbols. (ANI)

