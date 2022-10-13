Left Menu

New Delhi: Three children die after drowning in pit filled with rainwater in JJ Colony

Three children died after drowning in a pit that was filled with rainwater in JJ Colony in Khanpur on Thursday, said a press release.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Three children died after drowning in a pit that was filled with rainwater in JJ Colony in Khanpur on Thursday, said a press release. The incident occurred while they were taking a bath in the pit, as per the statement.

According to the press release, the deceased children have been identified as Risbah (16), Piyush (13) and Piyush (16). After receiving a PCR call on Thursday regarding the drowning of three children, police rushed to the spot. A 16-year-old boy told the police, who told that he along with his seven other friends came to take bath in rain waterlogged in that open ground.

When they got busy taking bath, three of his friend namely Piyush 'bada', Piyush 'chhota' and Rishabh went into open ground and drowned. In the instance of a boy, police staff went inside the water and searched for the drowned children. After an intensive search of about 30 minutes, all three children were pulled out of the water and sent to Hospital in a CAT ambulance. All three children were declared brought dead on arrival in Majeedia hospital.

The bodies are being shifted to AIIMS mortuary for postmortem. (ANI)

