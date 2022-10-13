Left Menu

Dhami requests state MLAs to prepare proposals for development schemes

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday requested all the MLAs of the state to prepare proposals for 10 justified necessary development schemes related to the wider public interest of their respective constituencies in the order of priority.

13-10-2022
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday requested all the MLAs of the state to prepare proposals for 10 justified necessary development schemes related to the wider public interest of their respective constituencies in the order of priority. In a program in Uttarakhand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the third decade of the 21st century will be the decade of the state of Uttarakhand. In this sequence, under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the state government is working with no alternative resolution.

With a view to the planned and phased development of every region in Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has raised above the party limits under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's basic mantra "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas". A letter has been issued requesting cooperation from all the legislators in the development of the state. It has been requested in the letter to prepare proposals of 10 justified necessary development schemes related to the wider public interest of their respective constituencies in the order of priority so that the priority of the proposed schemes with proper management of the economic resources of the state at the government level. In consultation with the regional legislators regarding the impact, suitability and public concerns, the schemes can be implemented in a phased and time-bound form in order of priority.

After the formation of the state, Dhami is the first Chief Minister, by whom every MLA, irrespective of the party he belongs to, should be asked about the development plans from the point of view of the need of the area and public interest to develop every area of the state equally. This step of Chief Minister Dhami will prove to be a milestone in fulfilling the resolve of making Uttarakhand the best state by the 25th anniversary of the formation of the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

