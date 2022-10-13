Left Menu

Mumbai: Taxi driver arrested for doing obscene acts looking at school girls

A taxi driver was arrested by the police, for allegedly doing obscene acts by looking at the school girls, Mumbai Police informed on Thursday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 13-10-2022 22:39 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 22:39 IST
Mumbai: Taxi driver arrested for doing obscene acts looking at school girls
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A taxi driver was arrested by the police, for allegedly doing obscene acts by looking at the school girls, Mumbai Police informed on Thursday. The accused has been identified as Sikander Khan. As per the police, he was doing obscene acts by looking at the school girls near a school.

A teacher complained to the police about the taxi driver, after which a case was registered against the accused, the police said. The Mumbai Police informed ANI that the police had arrested the 35-year-old.

"Mumbai's Colaba Police arrested a 35-year-old taxi driver, Sikander Khan, on the charges of indulging in obscene acts by looking at the school girls near a school. The case was filed after a teacher gave a complaint post-learning about the driver's antics." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Delayed) NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts wrap up six-month science mission; returning to Earth tomorrow

(Update: Delayed) NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts wrap up six-month science ...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and older; Exclusive-U.S. finds new quality problems at Lilly drug factory and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Against war and other shocks, pandemic fades from world economic agenda; Novavax says COVID booster dose shows benefit against Omicron variants and more

Health News Roundup: Against war and other shocks, pandemic fades from world...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; Asteroid's path altered in NASA's first test of planetary defense system and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; As...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022