Punjab-based terrorist with Canada links handed over to Punjab Police: Maharashtra ATS

A Punjab-based terrorist was handed over to the Punjab Police after being arrested by the Maharashtra Anti-Terror Squad (ATS).

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 13-10-2022 22:50 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 22:50 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

A Punjab-based terrorist was handed over to the Punjab Police after being arrested by the Maharashtra Anti-Terror Squad (ATS). The Maharashtra ATS on Thursday informed that based on some discreet information that it received, it detained the accused near Malad in Mumbai.

The Punjab-based terrorist has been identified as Charatsingh alias Indrajitsingh Karisingh alias Karaj Singh (30 years old). "A Punjab-based 30-year-old terrorist, Charatsingh alias Indrajitsingh Karisingh was arrested in Mumbai by the Maharashtra ATS. He has been handed over to the Punjab Police for further action. It was also revealed that he is in contact with the wanted terrorist named Lakhbir Singh Landa in Canada," the Maharashtra ATS said in a press note.

During interrogation, he revealed that he had been in contact with the wanted terrorist in Canada Lakhbir Singh During the parole, the accused and his associates attacked the Intelligence headquarters of Punjab Police with Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG), the ATS further said.

As per the ATS, he has eight criminal cases registered against his name and was out on two-month parole. (ANI)

