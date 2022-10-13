Govt determined to put in place farmer-friendly ecosystem: J-K LG

Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday said the government is determined to put in place a farmer-friendly ecosystem that supports diversification and boost the economy manifold. The government is determined to put in place a farmer-friendly ecosystem that strongly supports the allied sector as well as diversification and will boost the economy manifold, he said.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 13-10-2022 22:58 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 22:57 IST
File photo. Image Credit: Twitter (@manojsinha_)
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday said the government is determined to put in place a farmer-friendly ecosystem that supports diversification and boost the economy manifold. Sinha's remarks came at a meeting where an apex committee headed by former Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) director general Mangala Rai presented ideas for holistic development of agriculture and allied sectors in Jammu and Kashmir. Rai made a presentation on the work done so far, findings of the committee and details of projects to be implemented by the J-K Agriculture Production Department. The recommendations are aimed at securing the livelihood of 13 lakh farm families with an emphasis on increasing in farmers' income and generation of additional employment. The committee has done the SWOT (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) analysis of the agriculture and allied sectors in the UT and covered important aspects over a period of 45 days before finalising the recommendations. The Lt Governor complimented the committee for the exceptional work done by them for inclusive growth, value addition, marketing and sustainable growth of agriculture and allied sector. He urged senior officers of the Agriculture Production Department to undertake a review of the recommendations for seamless implementation on the ground. ''The government is determined to put in place a farmer-friendly ecosystem that strongly supports the allied sector as well as diversification and will boost the economy manifold,'' he said. ''The strategic implementation of the recommendations with special focus on evaluation, monitoring will ensure common approach to the problems of agriculture and allied sector,'' the Lt Governor added. He said the recommendations will transform agriculture from being subsistence to commercial and sustainable activity and it will achieve higher rates of growth, he said, adding the holistic approach will bring equitable distribution of benefits and improve the lives of farming families. Sinha said the roadmap will harmonise the growth and development in consonance with ecology, upscale the value chains into business models and minimise the post-harvest loss through processing and value addition.

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

