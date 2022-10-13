Left Menu

Division bench of Delhi HC recuses from hearing contempt plea by former judge

A division bench of the Delhi High Court on Thursday recused itself from hearing a contempt petition moved by a former judge of a district court against a lawyer after the petitioner levelled allegations of bias.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2022 22:57 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 22:57 IST
Division bench of Delhi HC recuses from hearing contempt plea by former judge
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A division bench of the Delhi High Court on Thursday recused itself from hearing a contempt petition moved by a former judge of a district court against a lawyer after the petitioner levelled allegations of bias. The retired judge had sought initiation of contempt proceedings against a lawyer who allegedly interfered with the administration of justice after being convicted for assaulting the retired judge. The former judge was also a lawyer practising at Tees Hazari district court at the time of the incident.

The division bench of justices Sidharth Mridul and Amit Sharma said, "At the request of Ms. (Sujata) Kohli, the petitioner who appears in person, in order to obviate any possibility of alleged bias, we consider it appropriate to recuse from hearing the proceedings." The bench directed to list the matter before another court for hearing subject to the order of the Chief Justice.

This matter pertains to a case of assault on Sujata Kohli in 1994. In this case, the then Delhi Bar Association Secretary Rajiv Khosla was convicted in December 2021. A Delhi Court had imposed a fine of Rs. 40,000 after holding him guilty of assault. It was alleged that she was assaulted as she did not participate in a strike called by him. He had called the strike against the formation of family courts.

It was alleged that while the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate was passing the order, many lawyers were sloganeering in favour of Khosla. The two District judges had to come to the courtroom under whose presence the order was dictated. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Delayed) NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts wrap up six-month science mission; returning to Earth tomorrow

(Update: Delayed) NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts wrap up six-month science ...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and older; Exclusive-U.S. finds new quality problems at Lilly drug factory and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Against war and other shocks, pandemic fades from world economic agenda; Novavax says COVID booster dose shows benefit against Omicron variants and more

Health News Roundup: Against war and other shocks, pandemic fades from world...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; Asteroid's path altered in NASA's first test of planetary defense system and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; As...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022