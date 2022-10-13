Left Menu

K'taka: 19-year-old woman dies in suspicious circumstances in Belagavi; family alleges rape, murder

A 19-year-old woman on Wednesday died in suspicious circumstances in a private hospital in Bailhongal town of Karnataka's Belagavi.

ANI | Belagavi (Karnataka) | Updated: 13-10-2022 23:11 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 23:11 IST
K'taka: 19-year-old woman dies in suspicious circumstances in Belagavi; family alleges rape, murder
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 19-year-old woman on Wednesday died in suspicious circumstances in a private hospital in Bailhongal town of Karnataka's Belagavi. The parents of the woman alleged that their daughter was raped and murdered.

The deceased woman was admitted to the hospital by an unidentified person, who escaped from the hospital. According to her parents, there is a scar on the back of her head and cigarette burn marks on her body.

The deceased's father is an auto driver. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Delayed) NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts wrap up six-month science mission; returning to Earth tomorrow

(Update: Delayed) NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts wrap up six-month science ...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and older; Exclusive-U.S. finds new quality problems at Lilly drug factory and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Against war and other shocks, pandemic fades from world economic agenda; Novavax says COVID booster dose shows benefit against Omicron variants and more

Health News Roundup: Against war and other shocks, pandemic fades from world...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; Asteroid's path altered in NASA's first test of planetary defense system and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; As...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022