Kolkata Police busts firearms racket in Munger, 4 arrested

A team of Special Task Force, Kolkata Police arrested four people and busted firearms and a counterfeit currency racket.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 13-10-2022 23:16 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 23:16 IST
Kolkata Police busts firearms racket in Munger, 4 arrested
Kolkata police arrests 4 in firearms racket . Image Credit: ANI
A team of Special Task Force, Kolkata Police arrested four people and busted firearms and a counterfeit currency racket. "On the basis of specific information, last night intercepted one notorious Munger-based improvised firearms and Counterfeit currency racketeer named Md. Imtiyaz alias Abbu along with his son and two of his Kolkata-based close associates from near Sinthee, Kolkata under Sinthee PS area," Kolkata Police said in a statement.

"During search one iron-made improvised carbine with a dual magazine, 10 pieces of iron made improvised semifinished pistol body and high quality counterfeit Indian currency notes amounting to Rs 50,000 were recovered and seized from their possession," stated Kolkata Police. The accused has been identified as Md Imtiyaz (40), Md. Sahil Mallik (19), Indrajeet Sharma (24), Vickey Prasad (35).

The accused persons were produced before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM), Kolkata, on Thursday, and remanded to 14 days of police custody. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

