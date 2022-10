OPEC secretary general to visit Algeria on Saturday -official statement

OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais will visit Algiers from Oct. 15 to 17 to discuss global oil issues and medium and long term perspectives, according to a statement released by the energy ministry on Thursday.

Haitham Al Ghais will have talks with Algerian officials including Sonatrach’s CEO Tewfik Hakkar.

