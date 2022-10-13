Left Menu

42,000 acres irrigated in Huvinahadagali so far, says CM Bommai

By irrigating 42,000 acres in Huvinahadagali, the government has solved water problems faced by farmers, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday.

ANI | Ballari (Karnataka) | Updated: 13-10-2022 23:34 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 23:34 IST
42,000 acres irrigated in Huvinahadagali so far, says CM Bommai
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

By irrigating 42,000 acres in Huvinahadagali, the government has solved water problems faced by farmers, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday. After inaugurating Jana Sankalp Yatra here, he said during the last visit of his predecessor and then Chief Minister, B.S. Yediyurappa, the people of this taluk had demanded the following: completion of the Singatalur Lift Irrigation Scheme.

"While I was a water resources minister, an irrigation facility was provided to 42,000 acres in Huvinahadagali; filled up tanks that helped recharge underground water tables. The development has happened in this region thanks to BJP and Yediyurappa," said Bommai. "Some are claiming credit for the Huligudda project but it was shelved and linked with the Singatalur lift irrigation scheme. The Tadakal irrigation project will be soon completed and dedicated to people," Bommai added.

Bommai stated, "he had placed the report card of the BJP Government, and the people must allow the lotus to bloom here and kick out the Congress Party. They must help BJP to win 150 seats as wished by PM Narendra Modi." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mars and Jupiter moons meet: ESA spacecraft captures extremely rare celestial moment | Watch video

Mars and Jupiter moons meet: ESA spacecraft captures extremely rare celestia...

 Global
2
U.S. scrambles to prevent export curbs on China chips from disrupting supply chain

U.S. scrambles to prevent export curbs on China chips from disrupting supply...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; NASA looks to launch Artemis lunar test flight again on Nov. 14 and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; NA...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Australia signal Warner ban to be revoked after integrity code review; WTA roundup: Donna Vekic, Danielle Collins reach San Diego quarters and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Australia signal Warner ban to be revoked after...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022