42,000 acres irrigated in Huvinahadagali so far, says CM Bommai

By irrigating 42,000 acres in Huvinahadagali, the government has solved water problems faced by farmers, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday. After inaugurating Jana Sankalp Yatra here, he said during the last visit of his predecessor and then Chief Minister, B.S. Yediyurappa, the people of this taluk had demanded the following: completion of the Singatalur Lift Irrigation Scheme.

"While I was a water resources minister, an irrigation facility was provided to 42,000 acres in Huvinahadagali; filled up tanks that helped recharge underground water tables. The development has happened in this region thanks to BJP and Yediyurappa," said Bommai. "Some are claiming credit for the Huligudda project but it was shelved and linked with the Singatalur lift irrigation scheme. The Tadakal irrigation project will be soon completed and dedicated to people," Bommai added.

Bommai stated, "he had placed the report card of the BJP Government, and the people must allow the lotus to bloom here and kick out the Congress Party. They must help BJP to win 150 seats as wished by PM Narendra Modi." (ANI)

