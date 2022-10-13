Left Menu

Commuters request govt to repair potholes on Delhi-Jaipur Highway near Gurugram

The stretch of Delhi-Jaipur Highway (NH 48) near Gurugram has potholes and craters which damage vehicles and obstruct traffic, said commuters, who requested the government to get the road repaired.

ANI | Gurugram (Haryana) | Updated: 13-10-2022 23:38 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 23:38 IST
Visuals of potholes from NH-48 in Gurugram (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The stretch of Delhi-Jaipur Highway (NH 48) near Gurugram has potholes and craters which damage vehicles and obstruct traffic, said commuters, who requested the government to get the road repaired. As per the commuters, the potholes led to traffic and lack of visibility on roads, leading to much inconvenience for the public.

One of the commuters told ANI about the difficulties they faced because of the damaged roads and requested the government to repair the road. "Some potholes are two feet deep, and because of that, the vehicles get damaged. Sometimes, we face traffic, while sometimes dust affects visibility. I request the government to repair the road," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

