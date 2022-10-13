India has enough coal reserves to last for 50 years: Pralhad Joshi

Union Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday stated that India has enough coal reserves to last 50 years and at present, 8 million tonnes of stock are available. Joshi's statement came during the MoU between Rajasthan Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (RUVNL) and Coal India Limited of the Union Ministry of Coal. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot took part in the event.

Joshi said that rail cum sea route is now being given priority for transportation of coal so that the time taken for transportation is reduced. "Under this MoU, Coal India will set up a solar project of 1190 MW capacity in Rajasthan. There will be an investment of more than 5 thousand crores in this. At the same time, the company will give Rs 2 crore annually to Rajasthan Vidyut Utpadan Nigam for the operation and maintenance of the solar park. At the same time, Coal India Limited will have to set up this project in the next 2 years," stated in a release.

"Rajasthan Government has given the responsibility of developing 2000 MW Solar Park to Rajasthan Vidyut Utpadan Nigam. For this, the Gehlot government has allotted 4846 hectares of land in Poogal, Bikaner. In the solar park, a solar project of 810 MW capacity will be set up by the production corporation itself. While the 1190 MW solar project will be set up by Coal India Limited," the release stated further. Both Ashok Gehlot and Prahlad Joshi also praised each other in the program. Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi described Gehlot as the senior most leader of the country.

Joshi said, "Due to some reason coal is blocked from the allotted coal mines in Parsa East and Kanta Basan in Chhattisgarh to Rajasthan. The Government of India is also making efforts for this, but Chief Minister Gehlot should also talk to the Chhattisgarh government." Joshi said that even after the recommendation of the Chhattisgarh government, this mine allotment will not be cancelled and will try to solve this problem together.

The MoU for the proposed project was signed by Pramod Agarwal, Chairman, CIL and Rajesh Kumar Sharma, CMD, RRVUN. Minister of State for Power Bhanwar Singh Bhati, Chief Secretary, Government of Rajasthan, Usha Sharma, Secretary, Ministry of Coal, Dr AK Jain and other officers were present on this occasion. (ANI)

