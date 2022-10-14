U.S. reviewing consequences for relations with Saudi Arabia over OPEC+ decision

The United States is currently reviewing consequences for relations with Saudi Arabia over an OPEC+ decision last week to cut its oil production target despite Washington's objections, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday.

"We are not only deeply disappointed in that, we think it's short sighted. And as the president has made very clear, that decision has to have consequences and that's something that we're reviewing as we speak," Blinken told reporters.

