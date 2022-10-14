Left Menu

U.S. reviewing consequences for relations with Saudi Arabia over OPEC+ decision

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-10-2022 00:41 IST | Created: 14-10-2022 00:33 IST
U.S. reviewing consequences for relations with Saudi Arabia over OPEC+ decision
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States is currently reviewing consequences for relations with Saudi Arabia over an OPEC+ decision last week to cut its oil production target despite Washington's objections, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday.

"We are not only deeply disappointed in that, we think it's short sighted. And as the president has made very clear, that decision has to have consequences and that's something that we're reviewing as we speak," Blinken told reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mars and Jupiter moons meet: ESA spacecraft captures extremely rare celestial moment | Watch video

Mars and Jupiter moons meet: ESA spacecraft captures extremely rare celestia...

 Global
2
U.S. scrambles to prevent export curbs on China chips from disrupting supply chain

U.S. scrambles to prevent export curbs on China chips from disrupting supply...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; NASA looks to launch Artemis lunar test flight again on Nov. 14 and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; NA...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Australia signal Warner ban to be revoked after integrity code review; WTA roundup: Donna Vekic, Danielle Collins reach San Diego quarters and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Australia signal Warner ban to be revoked after...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022