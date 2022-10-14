Left Menu

U.S., EU agree to speed up steel talks, keep discussing EVs

Reuters | Updated: 14-10-2022 00:46 IST | Created: 14-10-2022 00:44 IST
U.S., EU agree to speed up steel talks, keep discussing EVs
File photo. Image Credit: ANI

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai and her European counterpart, Valdis Dombrovskis, agreed to speed up talks on global steel issues, among other trade and economic topics raised at their meeting in Washington, Tai's office said on Thursday.

The two also discussed the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act and concerns about electric vehicles as well as China's non-market practices related to industrial subsidies, the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative said in a statement following their meeting. Tai and Dombrovskis "agreed to increase the pace of discussions about the global steel arrangement," Tai's office said.

On autos, the two asked their teams to increase engagement on the recently-passed Inflation Reduction Act's impact on EVs, Tai's office said, adding that she noted "that seriously combating the climate crisis will require increased investments in clean energy technologies, as well as addressing supply chain and security vulnerabilities." Earlier, her EU counterpart expressed concern about the "very broad" provisions in the law while Tai said she was confident both sides could resolve their concerns.

The United States is scheduled to host another meeting of the U.S.-European Trade and Technology Council before the end of the year, Tai said earlier.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mars and Jupiter moons meet: ESA spacecraft captures extremely rare celestial moment | Watch video

Mars and Jupiter moons meet: ESA spacecraft captures extremely rare celestia...

 Global
2
U.S. scrambles to prevent export curbs on China chips from disrupting supply chain

U.S. scrambles to prevent export curbs on China chips from disrupting supply...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; NASA looks to launch Artemis lunar test flight again on Nov. 14 and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; NA...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Australia signal Warner ban to be revoked after integrity code review; WTA roundup: Donna Vekic, Danielle Collins reach San Diego quarters and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Australia signal Warner ban to be revoked after...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022