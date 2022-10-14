Left Menu

Protesters outside IMF, World Bank meeting venues demand urgent climate action

Dozens of protesters demonstrated outside the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank in Washington D.C. on Thursday, expressing opposition to funding of fossil fuels and demanding urgent action to tackle climate change. Some of the activists gathered on bicycles and called for support for nations affected by climate change.

Reuters | Updated: 14-10-2022 03:11 IST | Created: 14-10-2022 03:01 IST
Protesters outside IMF, World Bank meeting venues demand urgent climate action
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Dozens of protesters demonstrated outside the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank in Washington D.C. on Thursday, expressing opposition to funding of fossil fuels and demanding urgent action to tackle climate change.

Some of the activists gathered on bicycles and called for support for nations affected by climate change. They carried posters that said "World Bank of climate chaos", "stop funding fossil fuel," "People over profit" and "actions speak louder than words."

Ulric Erickson, a student and an activist, who was among the dozens of protesters on Thursday said: "These institutions are not what they claim to be." "This is an urgent issue and these institutions should not fund the fossil fuel industry and projects which are harming the world," he told Reuters.

A group of protesters carried a banner just outside an entrance point that said: "Cancel debt for people & planet." Some demonstrators used noisemakers and air horns. The protests did not cause major disruptions to the meetings. "The path to economic sovereignty for the global South is not through the predatory loans offered by the IMF/World Bank, but instead through reparations of all wealth and resources that have been stolen from countries through colonisation, illegal invasions, occupations, and extraction of oil, gas and coal," activist group Code Pink said.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Thursday stressed that the World Bank, whose president, David Malpass, has been on the defensive about his views on climate change, must play a leadership role in the global transition to clean energy. The White House condemned Malpass's comments last month after he declined to say he supported the scientific consensus on climate change, although he later apologized and reiterated his view that human activity contributes to climate change.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mars and Jupiter moons meet: ESA spacecraft captures extremely rare celestial moment | Watch video

Mars and Jupiter moons meet: ESA spacecraft captures extremely rare celestia...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; NASA looks to launch Artemis lunar test flight again on Nov. 14 and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; NA...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Australia signal Warner ban to be revoked after integrity code review; WTA roundup: Donna Vekic, Danielle Collins reach San Diego quarters and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Australia signal Warner ban to be revoked after...

 Global
4
U.S. scrambles to prevent export curbs on China chips from disrupting supply chain

U.S. scrambles to prevent export curbs on China chips from disrupting supply...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022