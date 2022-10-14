Left Menu

EXCLUSIVE-Chad creditors to issue statement on contingent debt relief deal, source says

Chad's debt-relief discussions under the G20 framework have been led by the Paris Club and Saudi Arabia. A French finance ministry source on Monday said the creditors were close to a deal. The source said discussions were continuing with Zambia, whose finance minister also participated in the G7 meeting with African finance ministers, an event coordinated by current G7 president Germany.

Reuters | Updated: 14-10-2022 03:23 IST | Created: 14-10-2022 03:18 IST
EXCLUSIVE-Chad creditors to issue statement on contingent debt relief deal, source says
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Chad

Chad's creditors expect to announce a contingent debt relief agreement with the African country later on Thursday, in what would be the first debt treatment under a G20 framework agreed in late 2020, a source with knowledge of the talks told Reuters.

Together with Ethiopia and Zambia, Chad was one of three initial countries to seek a debt restructuring under a G20 initiative. "We have an agreement that we will do things in order to relieve Chad - if need be," the source said, adding that the agreement included Switzerland-based mining and commodity firm Glencore, a major creditor, which was seen as a "huge step."

"They don't really need debt relief at this stage, but we're ready to do things, in particular in 2024," the source said, speaking on the sidelines of the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank in Washington. Although Chad is currently benefiting from high oil prices, economists and experts say both government and private-sector creditors must be ready to act in case debt servicing conditions become more difficult for the country.

That could happen in 2024, the source said, when Chad will face a high level of debt service payments. Chad's finance minister welcomed the cooperation with the G20 framework and the IMF during a meeting that brought together African finance ministers and Group of Seven officials on Wednesday, the source said.

Progress on the G20 framework, agreed together with the Paris Club of official creditors, has been glacial with the United States, Spain and other G20 members taking aim at China, the biggest creditor to many African countries, for dragging its feet on reducing countries' debt burdens. Chad's debt-relief discussions under the G20 framework have been led by the Paris Club and Saudi Arabia.

A French finance ministry source on Monday said the creditors were close to a deal. The source said discussions were continuing with Zambia, whose finance minister also participated in the G7 meeting with African finance ministers, an event coordinated by current G7 president Germany.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mars and Jupiter moons meet: ESA spacecraft captures extremely rare celestial moment | Watch video

Mars and Jupiter moons meet: ESA spacecraft captures extremely rare celestia...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; NASA looks to launch Artemis lunar test flight again on Nov. 14 and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; NA...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Australia signal Warner ban to be revoked after integrity code review; WTA roundup: Donna Vekic, Danielle Collins reach San Diego quarters and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Australia signal Warner ban to be revoked after...

 Global
4
U.S. scrambles to prevent export curbs on China chips from disrupting supply chain

U.S. scrambles to prevent export curbs on China chips from disrupting supply...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022