Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

* A Russian region adjoining Ukraine said it was preparing to receive refugees from the Russian-held part of Kherson. FIGHTING * The governor of a Russian border region accused Ukraine of shelling an apartment block but a Kyiv official said a stray Russian missile was to blame - one of a series of apparent strikes on Russian towns. * Russian missiles hit the Ukrainian port of Mykolaiv.

Reuters | Updated: 14-10-2022 04:33 IST | Created: 14-10-2022 04:33 IST
Civilians in 'annexed' southern Kherson region started to flee to Russia amid Ukrainian advances and evacuees were expected to begin arriving in Russia on Friday; a Russian-installed official suggested residents should leave for safety, a sign of Moscow's weakening hold on territory it claims to have annexed. * A Russian region adjoining Ukraine said it was preparing to receive refugees from the Russian-held part of Kherson.

FIGHTING * The governor of a Russian border region accused Ukraine of shelling an apartment block but a Kyiv official said a stray Russian missile was to blame - one of a series of apparent strikes on Russian towns.

* Russian missiles hit the Ukrainian port of Mykolaiv. A five-storey residential building was hit, the two upper floors completely destroyed, the mayor said. * Three drone strikes hit the small town of Makariv, west of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, with officials saying critical infrastructure facilities were hit by Iran-made drones.

* Reuters was not able to verify battlefield reports. * NATO, in its first large gathering since Moscow announced it would annex four partially occupied Ukrainian provinces, said it will closely monitor an expected Russian nuclear exercise but not be cowed into dropping support for Ukraine by Moscow's veiled nuclear threats.

* A Russian official warned of World War Three if Ukraine is admitted to NATO. Ukraine is unlikely to be admitted soon. DIPLOMACY

* Kremlin spokesman Peskov was quoted as saying in Izvestia newspaper that the goals of Russia's "special military operation" in Ukraine were unchanged, but that they could be achieved through negotiations. ECONOMY

* Moscow has submitted concerns to the United Nations about an agreement on Black Sea grain exports, and is prepared to reject renewing the deal next month unless its demands are addressed, Russia's Geneva U.N. ambassador told Reuters. * Russian President Putin courted Turkish President Erdogan with a plan to pump more Russian gas via Turkey that would turn it into a new supply "hub", bidding to preserve Russia's energy leverage over Europe. (Compiled by Grant McCool)

