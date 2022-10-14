Left Menu

Telangana: KTR visits fluorosis victim's home in Munugode, has lunch

Telangana minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday visited the residence of a fluoride victim Amshala Swami in the Munugode constituency in Sivannagudem and had lunch with him.

ANI | Nalgonda (Telangana) | Updated: 14-10-2022 07:49 IST | Created: 14-10-2022 07:49 IST
Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao (Photo:Twitter\KTR). Image Credit: ANI
Telangana minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday visited the residence of a fluorosis victim Amshala Swami in the Munugode constituency in Sivannagudem and had lunch with him. The minister visited his residence during the bypoll campaign in the Munugode constituency.

Swami is one of the victims of the decades-old fluoride issue in Nalgonda which had thrown the lives of many off track. KTR had helped Swami financially in the past after knowing his condition. He had sanctioned Rs 5.5 lakh by the government for a double-bedroom house.

As per KTR's instructions, the senior leader of the TRS party, Karnati Vidyasagar supervised the works related to the construction of the house. After filing the nomination of Kusuguntla Prabhakar Reddy in Munugode, KTR visited Swami's newly constructed house. KTR inquired about the well-being of Swami and his parents and had lunch.

He assured his support to the family in the future as well. "In the much-maligned field of politics, there are few occasions when the heart is Swamy, a fluorosis victim invited me for lunch. Was happy that a Dignity House & Livelihood has been provided to his family. More importantly, fluorosis is gone now thanks to Mission Bhagiratha," tweeted KTR.

Meanwhile, the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) on August 20 started its campaign for the Munugode Assembly seat in a by-election. Chief Minister KCR had gone to the Munugode Assembly constituency to launch Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) campaign for the upcoming Munugode by-election. Munugodu assembly bypoll came after sitting Congress MLA Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy resigned from his post in the party recently and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party. (ANI)

